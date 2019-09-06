PTON Trading Down 23% This Week (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, PTON has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PTON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex. PTON has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $4,268.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,125,237,746 tokens. PTON’s official website is foresting.io. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork.

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

