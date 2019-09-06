Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 889,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,846 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.6% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $116,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 31,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.20.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.17. 262,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $139.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $194.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.