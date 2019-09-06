Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 104,510 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,079,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 104,510 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Visa were worth $187,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 12.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Visa by 16.8% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Visa by 6.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,900,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $850,410,000 after buying an additional 305,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 18.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 406,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $63,494,000 after buying an additional 62,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.73. 321,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,481,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $185.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In related news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

