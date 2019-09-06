Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 15,182 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,182 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $49,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 21,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,005,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,287 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.92.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $505.17. The stock had a trading volume of 39,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,288. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $430.24 and a 12 month high of $589.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $511.40 and its 200 day moving average is $523.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $591,624.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,529.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $14,316,033. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

