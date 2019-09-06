Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 29,021 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,021 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of 3M worth $60,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,410,584,000 after purchasing an additional 353,754 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.2% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 24.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 145,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,315,000 after purchasing an additional 29,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in 3M by 220.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $163.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,485. The company has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $154.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.33.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

