Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 65,498 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042,112 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 65,498 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $87,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,157,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 482,266 shares of company stock worth $41,142,568. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.05. 3,178,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,974. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.22 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.