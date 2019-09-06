Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 450,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 32,578 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $68,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,305,726.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total transaction of $766,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,227 shares of company stock worth $50,004,587 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,719. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.77 and a 200-day moving average of $155.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.19, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $193.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

