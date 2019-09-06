Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.01 and last traded at $10.97, approximately 952,466 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,203,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

PBYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

The stock has a market cap of $405.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 32.23% and a negative return on equity of 254.09%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $126,895.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,189,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,811,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,435 shares of company stock valued at $145,302. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 118,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 570,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,141,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,552,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

