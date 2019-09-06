Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director James Offerdahl Sells 20,000 Shares

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director James Offerdahl sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $1,774,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,743.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Q2 stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,847. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. Q2 Holdings Inc has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $93.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,723,000 after buying an additional 832,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,125,000 after purchasing an additional 363,780 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,076,000 after purchasing an additional 295,811 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,043,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,247,000 after purchasing an additional 293,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Q2 by 480.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after purchasing an additional 253,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.