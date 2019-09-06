Q2Earth (OTCMKTS:QPWR) Stock Price Down 20.2%

Q2Earth Inc (OTCMKTS:QPWR)’s stock price traded down 20.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 10,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 66,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

Q2Earth Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QPWR)

Q2Earth, Inc, together with its subsidiary, focuses on the manufacture and sale of compost and engineered soils in the United States. Its products are used in the agriculture, horticulture, construction, landscape, site restoration, sod and turf, land reclamation, and infrastructure sectors. The company was formerly known as Q2Power Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Q2Earth, Inc in June 2017.

