QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Shares of QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 44150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68.

QMC Quantum Minerals Company Profile (CVE:QMC)

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, and platinum deposits. It holds interests in the Namew Lake Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide Project comprising the Rocky Lake property, the Rocky-Namew property, and the Namew Lake property; and the Irgon Lithium Mine project located in Manitoba, Canada.

