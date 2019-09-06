Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Heico by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEI traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.25. The company had a trading volume of 40,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,433. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Heico Corp has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 79.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Heico had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $532.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heico Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $501,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,752.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven M. Walker sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,062 shares in the company, valued at $212,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,473 shares of company stock worth $6,881,107 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Heico from $133.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Heico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Heico from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heico from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heico currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

