Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $427,000 Stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 26.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 454,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 279.9% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 210,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 155,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 87.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCCO traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,979. Southern Copper Corp has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Southern Copper had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Corp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on Southern Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

