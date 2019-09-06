Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New $430,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 16,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,529,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $786,522,000 after acquiring an additional 834,241 shares during the period. Quilter Investors LTD grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Investors LTD now owns 96,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 51,314 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,766 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $52.33. 3,176,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,852,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average of $55.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.