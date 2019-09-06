Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 91,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 233,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,485,000 after purchasing an additional 49,420 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

In other news, VP James A. Lavish sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $56,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,763.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CR. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Crane from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.88.

Shares of CR stock traded up $2.85 on Thursday, reaching $77.91. 198,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,812. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.64. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $100.14.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $841.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.30 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Crane’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.