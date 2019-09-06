Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,715,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,975,000 after buying an additional 1,190,167 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $52,475,000. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 594.6% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 417,379 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,941,000 after buying an additional 357,290 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,816,000 after buying an additional 332,665 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $21,590,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 38,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,350,902.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,336.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $330,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,686.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,561. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,320,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,389. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 77.11%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Longbow Research cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.