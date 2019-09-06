Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases 5,621 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 132.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 261.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 2,522.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth $49,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 219.4% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 8.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348,410 shares in the company, valued at $14,929,368.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $894,680 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NATI. BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $43.11. The company had a trading volume of 756,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,585. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.92. National Instruments Corp has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $334.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.60 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

