Quantamental Technologies LLC Raises Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1,052.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 267.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $48.64. 67,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,389. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.61. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $73.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Etsy had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Wedbush set a $64.00 target price on Etsy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $85.00 target price on Etsy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp set a $90.00 target price on Etsy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

In related news, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $288,002.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $278,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,363 shares of company stock worth $1,727,427 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

