Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 1,368 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Icon during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Icon during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Icon during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICLR stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,955. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Icon had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $695.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICLR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Icon from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Icon from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Icon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Icon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

