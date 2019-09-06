Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $736,379.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $413,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,899 shares of company stock valued at $8,653,451 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $115.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cowen set a $120.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.37.

TGT traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $109.98. The company had a trading volume of 399,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,004,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: How to trade the most active stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.