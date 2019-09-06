Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 4,278 Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Total System Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Total System Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Total System Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Total System Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Total System Services by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim cut shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 target price on shares of Total System Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Total System Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

In other news, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $250,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 13,830 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total transaction of $1,848,102.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,019.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TSS stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $142.25. The company had a trading volume of 431,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,666. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $141.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Total System Services Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

