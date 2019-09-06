Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 363.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.31. 16,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.39.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

ACC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial raised American Campus Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

