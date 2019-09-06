Quantum Resistant Ledger One Day Trading Volume Hits $400,936.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $9.81 million and $400,936.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001369 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui and Tidex. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006685 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00018791 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.90 or 0.02116601 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000524 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022476 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002711 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 69,004,350 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Tidex, Bittrex, Upbit and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

