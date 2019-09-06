QUINADS Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One QUINADS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. QUINADS has a total market capitalization of $32,425.00 and $3,535.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUINADS has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00299380 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00050528 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006995 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About QUINADS

QUINADS is a token. QUINADS's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,987,677 tokens. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINADS

QUINADS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

