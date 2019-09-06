Randall & Quilter Investment’s (RQIH) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

LON RQIH traded up GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 169.50 ($2.21). 104,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,584. Randall & Quilter Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 209.28 ($2.73). The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 12.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.08 million and a PE ratio of 29.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 164.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 171.07.

About Randall & Quilter Investment

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. The company operates through Insurance Investments, Insurance Services, Underwriting Management, and Other segments. Its Insurance Investments segment acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

