Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 87,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 277,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,808. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

