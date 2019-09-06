Rathbone Brothers plc Has $308,000 Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 113.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,379. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

