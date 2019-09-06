Rathbone Brothers plc Has $383,000 Stake in Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its position in shares of Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Altaba were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Altaba by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Altaba by 20.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 39,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Altaba by 41.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,175,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,240,000 after buying an additional 642,417 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Altaba by 60.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in Altaba by 35.7% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 245,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after buying an additional 64,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

AABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altaba from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AABA traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $69.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,317,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,961. Altaba Inc has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $79.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.58.

Altaba Company Profile

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

