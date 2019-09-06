Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 12,410 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,410 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,887,000 after buying an additional 3,950,938 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,909 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 334,692 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 98,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 41,031 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 19,972 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 188,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 43,542 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE F traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,495,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,588,113. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

In other Ford Motor news, insider James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 840,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,997,548.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,100,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,466,867.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,128,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

