RChain Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. RChain has a market capitalization of $17.02 million and approximately $32,512.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Bilaxy, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last week, RChain has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00214389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.41 or 0.01265381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00084833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About RChain

RChain’s launch date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitMart, Bitinka, OOOBTC, Kucoin, IDEX, AirSwap and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

