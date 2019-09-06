Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter Sells 8,500 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 8,500 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $105,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 801,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,834.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, Margaret Cotter sold 7,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $100,125.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $54,040.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 11,505 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $151,060.65.

Shares of RDI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Reading International had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million.

A number of research firms have commented on RDI. ValuEngine raised Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Reading International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Reading International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Reading International by 511.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reading International by 197.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Reading International during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Reading International by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Reading International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

