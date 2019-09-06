Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Realogy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Realogy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Compass Point set a $7.00 target price on shares of Realogy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Realogy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.29.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $512.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. Realogy has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realogy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 21,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 1,373.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

