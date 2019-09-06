Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/5/2019 – Ambarella was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ambarella’s fiscal second-quarter results benefited from solid demand for the company’s core video processing portfolio. A stabilizing security camera business is a positive. Moreover, order pull-ins by the Chinese professional camera companies fearing a potential ban of U.S. chips sales act as a tailwind. Customers are also replacing products of HiSilicon with Ambarella, which is an upside for the company. Growing application of computer vision for ADAS and Driver Monitor System is a positive too. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, global tariff issues, export restrictions and hostile macroeconomic conditions, remain concerns. Sluggish automotive market is a headwind. Moreover, Ambarella predicts consumer electronics revenues to persistently decline as a percentage of revenues over the next two to three years.”

9/4/2019 – Ambarella was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/3/2019 – Ambarella had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

9/3/2019 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $45.00 to $55.00.

8/30/2019 – Ambarella was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Ambarella had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

8/30/2019 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $54.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Ambarella had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

8/30/2019 – Ambarella was given a new $59.00 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Ambarella was given a new $59.00 price target on by analysts at Dougherty & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Ambarella was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2019 – Ambarella was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/23/2019 – Ambarella was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/8/2019 – Ambarella was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2019 – Ambarella was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/19/2019 – Ambarella was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/8/2019 – Ambarella had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We understand 3-5 are moving into mass production. The potential US sales ban to Hikvision and Dauha (roughly 20-25% of revenue) is also causing these customers to pull in orders forward into FY20:Q2 (Jul). If trade issues break in AMBA’s favor the Company could gain substantial market share. We estimate that their professional camera revenue was $90M in CY18. With its strong product offering, a 2x increase in selling price over the prior generation of chips, and diminished Huawei we estimate FY21 (Jan) AMBA’s professional camera revenue could be $200M-$250M. Assume the rest of the business declines by 10% our FY21/CY20 revenue estimate would be $315M-$365M substantially above our current estimate of $255M.””

Ambarella stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.17. The stock had a trading volume of 159,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,124. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.01 and a beta of 1.20. Ambarella Inc has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $238,337.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,429.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $41,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,568.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,201 shares of company stock valued at $655,716. 6.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,984,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 25.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,561,000 after buying an additional 394,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 70.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,718,000 after buying an additional 627,318 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 750,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,421,000 after buying an additional 26,735 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,102,000 after buying an additional 104,153 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

