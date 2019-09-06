Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $31,000 Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 46.4% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 30.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 13.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO traded up $11.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,134.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,237. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $705.01 and a one year high of $1,186.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,108.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,053.28.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,030.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,061.25.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total value of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.37, for a total transaction of $5,138,370.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,616.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,720 shares of company stock valued at $12,007,399. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.