REDW Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Independent Research set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $70.27. 9,588,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,498,939. The stock has a market cap of $290.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average is $76.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

