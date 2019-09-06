Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Reeds, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74, approximately 350 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 251,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

REED has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Reeds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Reeds in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

About Reeds (NASDAQ:REED)

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

