RefToken (REF) Reaches Market Cap of $121,707.00

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, RefToken has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One RefToken token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001113 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and OKEx. RefToken has a market cap of $121,707.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RefToken alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00037336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $420.49 or 0.03864528 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

RefToken Profile

RefToken (CRYPTO:REF) is a token. Its launch date was September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RefToken is reftoken.io. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RefToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RefToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RefToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RefToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.