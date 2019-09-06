Regalcoin (REC) Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Regalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, Regalcoin has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Regalcoin has a total market capitalization of $56,010.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin Profile

Regalcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Regalcoin Coin Trading

Regalcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Regalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Regalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

