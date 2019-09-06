Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Get Regional Management alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RM. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Regional Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regional Management from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.80.

Regional Management stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.67. 436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,722. The company has a market cap of $309.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 48.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $33.19.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Regional Management had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $84.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $1,938,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 19,858 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.88 per share, for a total transaction of $513,925.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 101,827 shares of company stock worth $2,723,614 and sold 101,524 shares worth $2,665,257. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Regional Management by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Regional Management by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Regional Management by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Regional Management by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.