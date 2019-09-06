Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,634,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.28% of Clorox worth $250,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Clorox by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Clorox by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $156.00 price target on Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Clorox to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.07.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.27. The company had a trading volume of 379,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. Clorox Co has a one year low of $141.53 and a one year high of $167.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $313,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $520,321.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,796.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,612 shares of company stock worth $1,360,011 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.