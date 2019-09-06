Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,637,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.28% of Wix.Com worth $232,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 78.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,629,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,882,000 after purchasing an additional 715,411 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Wix.Com by 18.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,382,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $529,556,000 after acquiring an additional 671,358 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Wix.Com during the second quarter valued at about $37,539,000. SQN Investors LP grew its holdings in Wix.Com by 35.9% during the first quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 881,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,452,000 after purchasing an additional 232,506 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Wix.Com by 133,976.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,414,000 after purchasing an additional 168,810 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Wix.Com from $135.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Wix.Com to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wix.Com to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.39.

WIX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.85. 8,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,340. Wix.Com Ltd has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.28 and a 200-day moving average of $133.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.17. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.