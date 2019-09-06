Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $214.90 Million in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,206,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,895,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,778,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,725,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,946 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,350,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,397,595,000 after acquiring an additional 635,871 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Medtronic by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,622,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $785,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,412 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Medtronic by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,405,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,238 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,400,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $623,341,000 after acquiring an additional 379,970 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $108.15. The company had a trading volume of 182,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,499. The firm has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $109.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $673,229.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,664 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $5,134,213.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,404.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,435,274. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America set a $118.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

