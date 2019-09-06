Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 45,400 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,845,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 45,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $268,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 120,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 249,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,018,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Deborah Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,830.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,442,477.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,330.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.91.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 150,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,429,716. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 112.36%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

