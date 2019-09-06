RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 99.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,339,000 after acquiring an additional 41,483 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ian D. Branagan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,211,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.91, for a total transaction of $171,220.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,545.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,306 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,889 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,344. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.87 and its 200-day moving average is $167.07. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $118.28 and a 52-week high of $193.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $1.20. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 14.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.64.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

