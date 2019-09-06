Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.08% of Renewable Energy Group worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Capital raised Renewable Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

In other news, insider Cynthia J. Warner purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $56,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,104.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.88. 21,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $486.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.92). Renewable Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

