Request Network (REQ) Market Cap Achieves $15.89 Million

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Request Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000561 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, COSS, WazirX and Mercatox. In the last week, Request Network has traded down 3% against the dollar. Request Network has a market cap of $15.89 million and approximately $253,015.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00209418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.01233277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00084600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00016610 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About Request Network

Request Network launched on August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,986,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,657,215 tokens. Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request Network is blog.request.network. The official website for Request Network is request.network.

Request Network Token Trading

Request Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, OKEx, DDEX, Huobi, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Kucoin, Koinex, IDEX, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Liqui, COSS, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, WazirX and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.