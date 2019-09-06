Reserve Rights Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.26 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $10.26 million and $1.80 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Reserve Rights token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00214389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.41 or 0.01265381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00084833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Reserve Rights Token Profile

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,205,530,273 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

Reserve Rights can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

