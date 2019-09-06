Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Analysts expect that Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) will post sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Resideo Technologies from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

In related news, insider Masi Niccolo De bought 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,029.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,512 shares of company stock valued at $130,734. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REZI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,534,000 after acquiring an additional 639,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,627,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,261,000 after purchasing an additional 356,787 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 37.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,328,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,110 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,568,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,373,000 after purchasing an additional 46,423 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,753,000 after purchasing an additional 75,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,544. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.