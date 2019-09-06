Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 158.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.83 and a 200-day moving average of $166.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup set a $197.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.58.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

