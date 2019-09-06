Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.08% of BioTelemetry worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEAT. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 284.2% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 478,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after acquiring an additional 354,043 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 712.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 310,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,444,000 after acquiring an additional 272,265 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 668,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,190,000 after acquiring an additional 199,171 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 334,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 146,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 127,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEAT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioTelemetry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of BioTelemetry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NASDAQ BEAT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.64. 3,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,374. BioTelemetry Inc has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $80.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. BioTelemetry’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

